MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. — Marie Hoffman, 90, died on March 16, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda Hoffman of Augusta, Maine, and Debbie Baxter and Terrie Brazelton, both of Mount Juliet; a grandson, Brent Lofton of Lebanon, Tennessee; and her great-granddaughter, Whitnee Lofton.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Marvin Lee Hoffman; a son, Richard Hoffman; a great-grandson; a brother; and a sister.
She formerly worked at BF Goodrich in Calvert City, Kentucky.
A memorial service will be held later in
the spring or summer when travel and attendance can occur more safely.
