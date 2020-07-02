Marie Hart, 63, of Paducah, passed away 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home.
Marie was born in Miami, Florida, on July 25, 1956, to Philip and Ima Hart. She was a Kentucky State Police Telecommunicator at the Mayfield Post until her retirement in 2018 after 23 faithful and dedicated years of service. She was a strong supporter of Trooper Island Camp and frequently volunteered her time to help raise money for the nonprofit children’s camp. Marie received multiple post level awards and commendations throughout her career and was named the Kentucky State Police Telecommunicator of the year in 2000.
She was a role model for many of her co-workers and exemplified what it meant to be a public servant. Marie was
an avid animal lover and a dedicated volunteer with Cassidy’s Cause since November 9, 2015, having received her certification as an instructor in May of 2019. She enjoyed playing golf and was of the Baptist faith.
Miss Hart is survived by her brothers, Mike Hart (Judy), of Vine Grove and Philip Hart (Carolyn), of Pinson, Tennessee; her niece and nephews, Jennifer Hart (Paul), Jason Hart (Kelly) and Philip Hart, III; her great-nieces, Mia and Josie Hart.
Miss Hart was preceded in death by her parents, Philip Noel Hart and Ima Nell Deaton Hart.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Greg Reynolds, officiating. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Cagle Family Cemetery in Pinson, Tennessee.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy, 6075
Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001 or Trooper Island Camp, 919 Versailles, KY 40601.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs From Home” program by 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
