MURRAY — Hazel Marie (Langley) Dolchan, 69 of Murray, KY, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
She was an art instructor for the Graves County School system until her retirement after 271/2 years.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Joseph John Dolchan, Jr.; daughters, Andrea White of Murray and Bobbi Jackson of Murray; son, Joseph James Dolchan III, of Murray; sisters, Barbara Clemmons of Conyers, Georgia, and Priscilla Witten of Texas; five grandchildren and one cousin.
Her parents were H. James and Hazel (Nelson) Langley.
Funeral Mass will be held at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at St. Leo Catholic Church. Josh McCarty will officiate.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
A prayer service will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home, Murray.
Memorial donations may be made to Murray Art Guild, 400 N. 4th St., Murray, KY 42071; or Ice House Gallery, 41 Joy Lane, Hickory, KY 42051.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home and Cremation Services is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Dolchan. Please share your messages of condolence by signing her virtual guestbook at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
