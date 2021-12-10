Marie Cissell, 75,
of Paducah, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Marie was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Marie is survived by two daughters, Teresa Smiley and Robin Minnick; three sisters, Dolores Lane, Holly Williams, and Penny Mullen; significant other, Debbie Wallace; four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Marie in death are her parents, Curtis Delaney and Ella Marie Hook and one brother, Patrick Delaney.
Marie will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
