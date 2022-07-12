Marian Ellen (Goode) Sanders, 92, of Paducah, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah.
Mrs. Sanders was an assignment supervisor for BellSouth, a member of Broadway Methodist Church in Paducah and a former member of Order of Eastern Star of Paducah.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Sandra) Sanders of Paducah; daughter, Cindy Sanders Shelbourne of Paducah; 12 grandchildren, Kyle (Chandy) Shelbourne, Katie (Felisha) Prescott, Mark Sanders, Paul Sanders, Zac (Miriah) Sanders, Kim (Greg) Sloan, Christy (Jason) Ralph, Pete Sanders, Cassie (Mark) Lamb, Jake (Brooke) Sanders, Scott (Ansley) Sanders, Emily (Stephen) Crabtree; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Pete” Sanders; parents, Lloyd Goode and Verona (Shepherd) Goode; three sons, Doug Sanders, Mike Sanders, Keith Sanders; one brother; and two sisters.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jim Boyd officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100; or Broadway Methodist Church, 701 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY 42001; or a charity of your choice.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
