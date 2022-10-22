CALVERT CITY - Maria Paola ‘”Paula” Faith, 55, passed away Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2022, at her home in Calvert City. She was an extremely devoted mother and grandmother who loved her son and grandchildren more than anything in the world. Paula was born in the province of Cadiz, Spain to Rosario Martin de Lucia (known affectionately as “Nanny Charo”) and Fortunoro Simon Rodriguez. She grew up on the southern coast of Spain in the beautiful beach resort town of Rota and moved to the U.S. with her then husband, Kent Faith, who was in the Marines and her beloved son, Justin, when she was 19 years old. Paula and her son Justin cherished their annual summer trips back to Spain to visit Nanny Charo.
Paula attended Murray State University and West Kentucky Community College where she studied social work. She worked as a teacher’s aide and assistant, and as a translator, at the Marshall County School System for several years, including with a focus on the Hispanic population and the special needs population. She was a cherished member of the local community and schools. Later in life, she also worked as an in-home caregiver for the elderly and was loved by her clients whom she considered friends.
Survivors include her son, Justin Faith and his wife, Brittany Faith; and her grandchildren, Bennett (“Bennie”) Thomas Faith and Adeline (“Addie”) Harper Faith; all of Chattanooga, Tennessee; sister, Mary D’Etcheverry of Littleton, New Hampshire; beloved mother-in-law, Glenda Faith of Calvert City; and nieces and cousins.
Paula had a generous soul and she had a particular soft spot for the downtrodden. She always put others before herself and she was the type of person who would give the jacket off of her back to help anyone else in need. She never met a stranger, and she loved to brag on her son and her family to friends, strangers, or anyone else who would listen.
To her grandchildren and those she loved most, she was known as “Moo.” She developed a very special relationship to her 4-year-old grandson Bennie and she absolutely adored her sweet new baby granddaughter, Addie, who loved smiling at her. Both Bennie and Addie loved playing with their Moo and especially loved their frequent trips to Chuck-E-Cheese. She also loved animals, the beach, and talking to her family.
A memorial service will be held at Collier Funeral Home in Benton on at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, with Brian Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 — 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. All are welcome. Flowers or expressions of sympathy may be sent to Collier Funeral Home, or you may send contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or any charity of your choice in Paula’s memory.
To plant a tree in memory of Maria Faith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
