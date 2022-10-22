CALVERT CITY - Maria Paola ‘”Paula” Faith, 55, passed away Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2022, at her home in Calvert City. She was an extremely devoted mother and grandmother who loved her son and grandchildren more than anything in the world. Paula was born in the province of Cadiz, Spain to Rosario Martin de Lucia (known affectionately as “Nanny Charo”) and Fortunoro Simon Rodriguez. She grew up on the southern coast of Spain in the beautiful beach resort town of Rota and moved to the U.S. with her then husband, Kent Faith, who was in the Marines and her beloved son, Justin, when she was 19 years old. Paula and her son Justin cherished their annual summer trips back to Spain to visit Nanny Charo.

Paula attended Murray State University and West Kentucky Community College where she studied social work. She worked as a teacher’s aide and assistant, and as a translator, at the Marshall County School System for several years, including with a focus on the Hispanic population and the special needs population. She was a cherished member of the local community and schools. Later in life, she also worked as an in-home caregiver for the elderly and was loved by her clients whom she considered friends.

