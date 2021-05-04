Marguerite Thompson Green Ryan, 95, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021, in Medina, Ohio, following a lengthy illness with her family by her side.
She was born in Graves County, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Lone Oak High School. She had been employed by JC Penney, Pepsico and retired from Paducah Federal Credit Union in 1988. Marguerite and Jim moved to Florida and enjoyed an active outside lifestyle.
Marguerite is survived by children Cheryl (John) Gressler, Charles L. (Butch)(Rebecca) Green, Tena (James) Stahlhut, stepchildren: Mike (Sonja) Ryan, Kimberly Rhinerson Floyd (Jerry, deceased), and Steve Ryan. Maggie was the much-loved grandmother of Kara Branham (Todd), Jennifer Tucker (Darren), Carolyn Fox (Michael), Brad Stahlhut (Rachel), Greg Stahlhut, Aretta Terry (Nathan), Josh Rhinerson (Dana), Brandi Rhinerson, Justin Rhinerson (Stephanie), 19 great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, of 25 years; her parents, W.B. and Gladys Thompson; brother, James C. Thompson; and grandson, David Gressler.
She was a lifetime member of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Paducah and while living in Lake Placid, Florida, The Memorial Methodist Church. She volunteered for many years at Lake Placid Hospital. She participated in Bible Study, square dancing, and bingo socials.
Due to the coronavirus and desire for social distancing, a graveside celebration of life and interment will be at Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, Kentucky at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021. Rev. John Smithmier, Lebanon United Methodist Church will be presiding.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association, PO Box 9067, Louisville, KY 40209, or Lebanon United Methodist Church, 4620 A.T. Massa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003, or your favorite charity.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
