Marguerite “Reta” Krosp Boyd, 99, of Paducah, passed away on Feb. 2, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was born Dec. 11, 1922, in South Bend, Indiana, to Hartson D. and Daisy Fritz Bromley. Although, she spent a few of her growing up years in Madisonville, and Shelby County, Tennessee, most of her life has been in Paducah.
She retired from Atmos Energy after 25 years of service. She was active in PTA’s, a volunteer at Baptist Health, she served as president and held other offices as well. She loved to travel and went many times to Europe. She’s traveled all over North America, Hawaii, Australia, and New Zealand. Her first husband was Charles W. Krosp Jr. and her second husband, was Charles E. Boyd who are deceased.
Surviving are two sons, Richard W. Krosp and Hartson B. Krosp; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her children, Charles W. Krosp III, Reta Kaye Shinn, Patricia Lee Hart; and four siblings, June Lawhon, Walter Bromley, Marjorie Driver, and Betty Luigs.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Immanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamie Broome officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 2 p.m. to service hour on Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
