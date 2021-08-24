Margie Hicks Cooper, 90, of Paducah, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
Margie was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ and a 1949 graduate of Lone Oak High School. She was a retired secretary having worked for General Motors for many years. Margie loved to work puzzles, knit and crochet. She donated countless hundreds of handmade items to mission outreach at her church and help support children’s homes. She also enjoyed traveling and camping with friends. During her retirement years, she served as a Paducah Ambassador. Margie enjoyed spending time with all her family and friends and was devoted to many pets.
Survivors include two nieces, Teresa Hicks Stone of Paducah, Brenda Hicks Smith of Lone Oak; one nephew, Jimmy Hicks; and wife, Rickie, of Paducah; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding in death was her husband, Harlan Cooper; parents, James Edward Hicks and Deatrice Harper Hicks; two brothers, James Freeland Hicks and Willard Hicks; one sister, Linda Sue Hicks.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Maplelawn Park Cemetery with Jamie Boone officiating. There will be no visitation.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak Church of Christ, 2960 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Arrangements made by Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.