Margie Helen Flowers Swinny, 96, of Paducah, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Riversbend Retirement Community in Eddyville.
Margie was born in Bradford, Tennessee, on Jan. 17, 1925, to the late Ervin and Bonnie Davidson Flowers. She was a member of Central Church of Christ. Margie loved to be outdoors and enjoyed tending to her flowers and bird watching at the feeders in her yard. She was also a beautiful singer who sang alto for many years in wedding choruses.
Margie is survived by one son, David (Judy) Swinny of Eddyville; one sister, Alease Clark of Memphis, Tennessee; one grandson, Jason (Kim) Swinny of Wilmington, North Carolina; one great-grandchild, Jenson Swinny; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Swinny; one son, Donald Swinny; one sister, Julia Stafford; one brother, Jim Flowers; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Jim Faughn and Adam Faughn officiating.
There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Margie Swinny to the Central Church of Christ: 2201 Washington St., Paducah, KY 42003.
