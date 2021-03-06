CALVERT CITY — Margie Lucille (Sample) Harrington, 96, of Calvert City, died on Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving are two sons, Timothy Lee Harrington of Morgantown, and Richard Harrington of Calvert City; a daughter, Janet Irvan of Calvert City; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Claudine Robinson of Blue Springs, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William W. “Bill” Harrington; a granddaughter; six brothers; and a sister. Her parents were Joseph Crittenden Sample and Ollie Pearl (Rye) Sample.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with Bradford Marcus Robinson officiating.
Interment will follow in Leonard Cemetery.
Friends may call from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home
Memorial contributions may be given to Mercy Health Hospice, P.O. Box 7100 Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
