METROPOLIS, Ill. — Margie Faye Lange, of Metropolis, passed away at Baptist Health Paducah on March 9, 2020, at 83 years of age.
She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Seven Mile Baptist Church in Metropolis. Margie loved her church and was very involved in activities there. Her hobby was collecting and selling Depression Glass. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son Butch Jones (Gina), her daughter Rachelle Johnson (Mark); granddaughter, Elizabeth Johnson (Richard); grandsons, Doug Herring and David Herring; great-granddaughter, Brynnleigh Johnson; sister, Jean Riess.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donnie Lange; mother, Vernell Jolly; father, Loren White; brother, Tommy Story; sister, Gertie Worley; and daughter, Ann Herring.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Terry Mathis officiating.
Memorials may be made in Margie’s name to Project Hope Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.