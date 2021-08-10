HARDIN — Margie Nell Etheridge, 93, of Hardin, died on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.

She was a retired cosmetologist and later retired from Fisher Price Toys/Mattel in Murray. She was a member of Union Hill Church of Christ in Hardin.

Surviving are a daughter, Melody Etheridge of Hardin; two sisters, Carrie Clark of Palma and Debra J. Dick of Murray; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, S.T. Etheridge; and a brother. Her parents were Adelbert V. Reeves and Lois Nell (Tubbs) Reeves.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with Josh Herndon and Don McBrayer officiating. Interment will follow the service in Pace Cemetery, Hardin.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

