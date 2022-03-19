EVANS MILLS, N.Y. — Margie Campbell, of Evans Mills, New York daughter of the late E.B. and Mary (Goodwin) Griffin was born on Feb. 5, 1932, in Anniston, Missouri, passed away on March 14, 2022, in Watertown, New York, at the age of 90 years.
She had lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Killeen, Texas, Bloomfield, Missouri, Arlington, Kentucky. She was part of TOPS, Inc. class, loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren with all her heart. She enjoyed word search puzzles, to stitch and loved to sing.
Margie married Leslie Campbell on August 14, 1948, in Bloomfield, Missouri, until his passing on June 18, 1990.
Margie is survived by one son, Charles (Kerry) Campbell of Killeen, Texas; two daughters Sharon Raydon of Evans Mills, New York, and Bobbie (Mark) Churchill of Dexter, Missouri; nine grandchildren Jimmy, Charlie, David, Jason, Billy, Corrie, Christopher, Sharon-Marie and Leslie; 29 great grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Campbell; her parents E.B. and Mary Griffin; two brothers Norwood Griffin and Jerry Griffin; one sister, Glynn Mitchell; one daughter, Rita Williams. A host of family and friends also survive.
Visitation will be held noon to 1 p.m. Saturday March 19, 2022, at the Watkins and Sons Funeral Home in Dexter, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday March 19, 2022, at the Watkins and Sons Funeral Home in Dexter, Missouri, with Randy Moore officiating.
Watkins and Sons Funeral Home of Dexter in charge of all arrangements.
