Margie Ann Peck, 79 of Paducah, passed away at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Margie was a longtime member of Ohio Valley Baptist Church and had been employed by Baptist Health as a charge nurse for 16 years. She enjoyed crocheting, camping, bowling and the Christmas season. Margie will be remembered for her loving family, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Peck is survived by her three sons, Chuck W. Peck (Tana) of Paducah; Kevin D. Peck, and Gregory A Peck (Tina) all of Paducah; Her daughter, Sonia G. Ramage of Smithland; eight grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Peck was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charles L. Peck; three brothers, Charles McMannus, Earl McMannus, and James McMannus; and her parents, William Icy and Sarah Catherine Ramage McMannus.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022; at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with her grandson, Gregory Peck II officiating.
Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah, Kentucky.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 2167, Lexington, KY, 40588.
