Margie Ann Peck, 79 of Paducah, passed away at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Margie was a longtime member of Ohio Valley Baptist Church and had been employed by Baptist Health as a charge nurse for 16 years. She enjoyed crocheting, camping, bowling and the Christmas season. Margie will be remembered for her loving family, especially her grandchildren.

To send flowers to the family of Margie Peck, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 6
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, August 6, 2022
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Aug 5
Visitation
Friday, August 5, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In