TULSA, Okla. — On March 4, 2020, Margaret Sue Galloway Bottoms, 70, of Tulsa, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, has gone to be with our Lord and Savior. Margaret had a long struggles with cancer. She kept her head held high and knew she was going to heaven and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by one son, Brian Dale Bottoms of Tulsa; and a daughter, Tina Renee Gunn (Murray) of Tulsa; two grandsons, Tyler Hays and Ashton Gunn. Margaret has two brothers, LeRoy (Pat) Galloway of Nashville, Tennessee and Robert Galloway of Bardwell, Kentucky; three sisters, Joyce Thorn and Martha Gish of Paducah, Kentucky and Anna Galloway of Grand Rivers, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmo and Marguerite, and three brothers, James David, Eugene, and Joe Kenny.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Lone Oak Lion’s Club on Denver St. at 3 p.m. on March 15, 2020. Friends and family are invited. The family asks for no flowers or donations, just fellowship.
