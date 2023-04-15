On April 11, 2023, at 2:28 p.m. at The Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Margaret Marie Griggs went to be with her heavenly father at the age of 96. Margaret was born on Sept. 26, 1926, in Graves County to Floyd Noble and Annie Mae Foster.

Margaret was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, and sister. She served others in her church and community, and truly loved the Lord. She loved spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as each of them had a special name for her; Mama Margaret, Granny and Gran Gran. She was beloved by them all. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening in her yard and playing cards with family and friends.

