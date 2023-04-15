On April 11, 2023, at 2:28 p.m. at The Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Margaret Marie Griggs went to be with her heavenly father at the age of 96. Margaret was born on Sept. 26, 1926, in Graves County to Floyd Noble and Annie Mae Foster.
Margaret was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, and sister. She served others in her church and community, and truly loved the Lord. She loved spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as each of them had a special name for her; Mama Margaret, Granny and Gran Gran. She was beloved by them all. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening in her yard and playing cards with family and friends.
She is survived by her three children, Joe Griggs (Kathy) of Lowes, Kathy Carr of Bloomington, Indiana, and Teresa Flood of Paducah; four grandchildren, Stephanie Schreiber, of Round Lake, Illinois, Tiffany Adams (Daniel) of Lowes, Shannon Tredway (Jeremy) of Bloomington, Indiana, and Josh Long (Hilary) of Ft Lauderdale, Florida; five great-grandchildren, Sierra Schreiber of Woodland, California, Miranda Schreiber of Champaign, Illinois, Karoline Tredway of Bloomington, Indiana, and Ava James and August Long of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Lenard Alois Griggs; a grandson, James Lenard Long (Jimmy); three sisters, Leola Mathis, Francis Alexander and Betty June Foster; and parents, Floyd Noble and Annie Mae Foster.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society .
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Lowes and the funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023.
