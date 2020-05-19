JOPPA, Ill. — Margaret Jean Throgmorton, 91, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah, with her family by her side.
She was born February 11, 1929, in Grand Chain, Illinois, to the late Cletus and Virginia (Brooks) Jerdon.
Due to current health and safety directives, the funeral services will be private with the Rev. Pete Ryan officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include two daughters, Lana McHaney and husband Phil and Connie Hughes; six grandchildren, Kent McHaney (Christine), Lisa Crabtree (Daron), Deidra McHaney, Tarina Bowling (Gary), Phillip McHaney (Bethany), and Daniel McHaney; 12 great-grandchildren, Joshua McHaney (Jennifer), Kaitlyn Hughes (Byron), Timothy Johnson (Brittany), Emily Borum, Nathan McHaney, Hope Leathers, Makenzie Scribano (Joey), Becca Crabtree, Garrett Crabtree, Damon McHaney, Matt McHaney, and Alisha McHaney; nine great-great-grandchildren; and a special niece and nephews, Cheryl Walters and Larry Jerdon. Special acknowledgment to her son-in-law, Phil McHaney, for all the care and dedication he showed her over the last several years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, James Russell Throgmorton; one brother, Lannes Jerdon; two sons-in-law, Ronnie Pinnegar and Robert Hughes.
Margaret was a lifelong member of Joppa United Methodist Church and a member of the Methodist Women’s Group. Her family was her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and she always enjoyed cooking for family gatherings.
Memorials may be made in Margaret’s name to Joppa United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 70, Joppa, Illinois 62953.
Pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
