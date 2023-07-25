Margaret Houston French, 87, of Paducah, passed away at 8:14 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was born on May 29, 1936, in Osceola, Arkansas, as an only child, to the late Norman Elliott Houston and Maggie Belle Morris Houston.
Margaret has been a member of the United Methodist Church for many years, at the present time, First United Methodist Church of Murray, and formerly attended Arcadia United Methodist Church in Paducah for many years. Margaret was a lecturer at Murray State University, loved reading and was a member of a reading club. She enjoyed sewing and spent many years as a clerk at Hancock’s Fabrics of Paducah. She loved animals and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds.
Survivors include three daughters, Margaret Ellen French, Paducah, Beth French Henson, Benton, and Judy Kaye French Offutt and husband Ron of North Haven, Connecticut; one son, Frederic Stephen French Jr. and wife, Jennifer of Brentwood, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Amy Bebout and husband, Kendall, Mary Offutt, Adam Offutt, Hannah French and Ella French; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe Bebout and Cohen Bebout.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Arcadia United Methodist Church with Rev. Ray Chandler officiating. Burial will follow later in the week at the Forest Hills Midtown Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee.
Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22-116-7023; or to the Murray-Calloway Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Arrangements made by the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
