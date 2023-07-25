Margaret Houston French, 87, of Paducah, passed away at 8:14 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was born on May 29, 1936, in Osceola, Arkansas, as an only child, to the late Norman Elliott Houston and Maggie Belle Morris Houston.

Margaret has been a member of the United Methodist Church for many years, at the present time, First United Methodist Church of Murray, and formerly attended Arcadia United Methodist Church in Paducah for many years. Margaret was a lecturer at Murray State University, loved reading and was a member of a reading club. She enjoyed sewing and spent many years as a clerk at Hancock’s Fabrics of Paducah. She loved animals and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds.

To send flowers to the family of Margaret French, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In