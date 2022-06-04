Margaret Frances Gooch, 86, of Paducah, died Wednesday June 1, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by three step-sons, Larry and David Gooch both of Paducah, and John Gooch of Colorado; six sisters, Christina Crouch of Paducah, Mary Lou Cain of Kansas City, Missouri, Elizabeth Littleton of Virginia, Audrey Jaramillo of Texas, Mary Ann Alexander of Paducah, and Jane Flynn of Paducah; two brothers, John Champy of Magnolia, Arkansas, and David Champy of Paducah; three grandchildren;
and several great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Gooch; one step-son; and three siblings. Her parents were Joseph Champy and Annie Wurth Champy.
Memorial services will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday June 7, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. The Rev. Todd Hawkins officiating. Friends may call starting at 11 a.m. Monday.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
