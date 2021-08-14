Margaret Ellen Moore, of Paducah, passed away at the age of 73 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital with family alongside.
Margaret was born in McCracken County on Feb. 23, 1948, to Noble and Lilbon (Choat) Ramage. She graduated high school from Paducah Tilghman in ’66. She was an active member at Heartland Church. In the early years of her career, she was employed at Farley Elementary, where her children attended school. Margaret then worked for over 20 years, in the latter half of her work life, as a secretary for Jones Glass. Margaret’s biggest passions in life were her family, her faith and traveling.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Moore; her two sons, Brent Moore and Shane (Laurie) Moore; one sister, Genia King; four grandchildren, Andrea (Tim) Mudd, Sydney Moore, Conner Moore and Kayden Moore; one great-grandchild, Bentley Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Noble and Lilbon Ramage, and two brothers, Glenn Ramage and Phillip Ramage.
Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the visitation scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Heartland Church.
Margaret’s Celebration of Life service will be held at Heartland Church at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, with Dr. Nathan Joyce officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Mrs. Margaret Moore to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah will be handling the funeral arrangements.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
