Margaret Ann Sparks, 77, of Paducah, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Margaret was born the daughter of the late Lawrence and Daisy Ritchie. She was a member of West End Baptist Church in Paducah and loved spending time with her family and attending family reunions and get-togethers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home, with Monte Hodges officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Rodney Sparks (Beth) of Paducah; and two grandchildren, Weston Sparks and Addison Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton “Buddy” Sparks.
