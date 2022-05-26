Margaret Ann Byassee Robertson, 90, a resident of Paducah, passed away Monday evening, May 23, 2022, at Clinton Place in Clinton.
Margaret (lovingly known as “Marg” and “Margaw”) was born on Dec. 23, 1931, in Columbus. She was the youngest daughter of Sallie Pennebaker Byassee and D. Sam Byassee.
She graduated from Clinton High School in 1950 and moved to Paducah, where she worked at the American Red Cross and Heil Beauty Supply.
On Nov. 16, 1957, she was united in marriage to John Edward Lever Roberson at Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage until his passing last year.
They had two children, John Edward Lever Robertson, Jr. born Oct. 6, 1958, and Ann Elizabeth Robertson born Jan 3, 1966.
Margaret held the family together through tougher times with an incredible grit and shrewdness, and supported John while he advanced his education, temporarily relocating to Austin, Texas, and Lexington.
Margaret was an active member of Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church, serving on several church boards and committees. She was also a long-time member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Most well known for her art, she was an avid oil painter and had several of her paintings featured in local galleries. In addition to painting, she was a gifted seamstress, making countless quilts, dresses, and Halloween costumes for her grandchildren throughout the years. Margaret always encouraged her grandchildren in their artistic endeavors and was often responsible for their undertaking of new media. She was always interested in trying something new and would often pick up a new hobby. She dabbled in woodworking, furniture repair, and building doll houses. Margaret and her beloved husband John also enjoyed working as wedding photographers.
Margaret loved spending time in the garden, especially growing roses, and other flowers.
She was a frequent reader and could always be found with a new book from the library. She made sure to pass her love of cats on to her children and grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her son, John E. L. Robertson. Jr. (Sheri) of Paducah; her daughter, Ann Elizabeth Robertson (Mark Bowles) of Gaithersburg; three grandchildren, Amy Nicole Robertson (Larry B. Doucet, II) of Lexington, Eric John Robertson of Paducah, and Erin Robertson Bowles of Los Angeles, California; one great-grandson, Tripp Doucet of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred B. Shelton, and two brothers, Edwin Sam Byassee and Lewis Rust Byassee.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Andrew Halford officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to PAPA Gallery, 124 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001; or the McCracken County Public Library, 555 Washington St. Paducah, KY 42003.
