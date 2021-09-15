HAMPTON — Mareta Moore, 61, of Hampton, went to heaven Sunday, Sept 12, 2021. She was the wife of her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Mark Moore for 37 years. Mother of Kimberlie (Jeremy) Lady and Karlie Moore. Her children were the light of her life. She had two biological children but her unofficial adopted children were too numerous to name and she loved them all as her own.

Mareta spent her life volunteering and being a full-time caregiver for her mother and children. Her family, church family, and friends were all very important to her. As well as her “furry people” Ellie. Philippians 4:13 was her favorite verse and she always encouraged you to pray and follow your heart.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Armale Kimberlin; father, Jack Kimberlin; and brother, Charlie Kimberlin. May she rejoice with them in Heaven forever.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Rev. Jim Wring to officiate. Burial will follow in Hampton Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.

Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.

Service information

Sep 16
Visitation
Thursday, September 16, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services (Salem, KY)
212 East Main St
Salem, KY 42078
Sep 17
Funeral Service
Friday, September 17, 2021
10:00AM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services (Salem, KY)
212 East Main St
Salem, KY 42078
