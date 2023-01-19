Marcus Ray Owens Sr.’s Lord and Savior Jesus Christ smiled upon his face at Baptist Health Paducah on at 6:08 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. That most glorious smile from Heaven came to Marcus at his age of 69 years. His life began here on earth in Guthrie, Oklahoma, on July 11, 1953, as he was born the son of the late Marcellus Lorenzo Owens and Merley Elizabeth Dewberry.

Marcus was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church where he served as both a trustee and custodian. He was the First Man of Pilgrim Baptist and was under the spiritual guidance of his lovely wife, Henrietta Owens.

