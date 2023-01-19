Marcus Ray Owens Sr.’s Lord and Savior Jesus Christ smiled upon his face at Baptist Health Paducah on at 6:08 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. That most glorious smile from Heaven came to Marcus at his age of 69 years. His life began here on earth in Guthrie, Oklahoma, on July 11, 1953, as he was born the son of the late Marcellus Lorenzo Owens and Merley Elizabeth Dewberry.
Marcus was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church where he served as both a trustee and custodian. He was the First Man of Pilgrim Baptist and was under the spiritual guidance of his lovely wife, Henrietta Owens.
Marcus was nurtured in life being taught the importance of a good education in one’s life In 1971, he graduated from Guthrie High School in Guthrie, Oklahoma. He furthered his education with certification as an associate degree as a Radiologic Tech (X-Ray). In 1975 he received another associate degree in Diagnostic Medical Ultrasound and again in 1977, he became certified in Pediatric Heart Ultrasound Degree, all in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Marcus’ objective in life was to seek a company where he could better himself with advanced opportunities in the workforce. His work ethic led him in 1972 to Alverno Heights Hospital in Guthrie, Oklahoma, where he served as a part-time X-Ray technician. He later in 1973 moved to the Oklahoma Memorial Hospital in Oklahoma City as a full-time X-Ray technician. His next step in 1975 took him to Children’s Memorial Hospital in Oklahoma City as a department supervisor chief tech. In 1997, Marcus left Oklahoma and secured a position as full- time in Ultrasound Heart Work. 21 years later in 2018, Marcus became a part time night houseman at the Holiday Inn Riverfront also in Paducah and lastly as a shift supervisor in Calvert City as a full time shift supervisor at H.S. Drying (Hemp Plant). Marcus was most recently employed with The Paducah Sun as a down stack operator.
Marcus was a great encourager to many. He was a hard worker who was very neat, organized, and super charismatic. He was also the great family guy, loving his kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most importantly though, whenever he left home he would always say, “Take care of my wife”. He was known to have some good “Dad Jokes”. Marcus had a great passion for his cars and the sports of football and basketball. One thing he had a super desire for was chicken.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Margo Marie Owens.
Marcus leaves to cherish his many memories: His wife of 11 years, Henrietta Jones Owens of Paducah; three sons, Sir Marcus Owens of Tacoma, Washington, Marcus Ray (Tiffany) Owens, Jr. of Houston, Texas, and Marshall Romar (Jessica) Owens of Moody, Texas; One daughter, Dena Owens Munch of Houston, Texas; two step-sons, Robert Conner, Jr. and Tony (Lisa) Conner, both of Stockton, Californina; one step-daughter, Theresa (James) Wright of Peru, Indiana; three sisters, Merland Wright of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Claudia Simmons and Marcellette Owens, four brothers, Maurice (Carol) Owens of Edmond, Oklahoma, Melvin (Angie) Owens of Henderson, Nevada, Marvin Owens of Enid, Oklahoma and Marcellus Owens, Jr. of Guthrie, Oklahoma; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, including his favorite aunt, Carolyn Jenkins, uncles, cousins including his favorite cousin, Juette Bell; and friends; one sister-in-law, Beatrice Davis.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Revs. Calvin R. Cole Sr. and Donna G. Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may call Saturday at the church from noon until the funeral hour.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
