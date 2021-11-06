GOLCONDA, Ill. — Marcus Floyd, 41, of Golconda, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his residence.
Marcus was a self-employed tile installer and a member of Waldo Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing his guitar, hiking, cooking, working with plants, and spending time tending to his animals. But more than anything he loved and cherished his family.
Surviving is his wife of 17 years, Janie Floyd of Golconda; his mother, Carolyn Connor; three children, Jared Floyd, Daphne Floyd, and Mary Floyd; one brother, Daniel Floyd; one sister, Kendra Lee Sanders; and two nephews, Brenden Floyd and Landen Floyd.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Floyd.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Trad York officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Music will be provided by Aaron Gillis.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
