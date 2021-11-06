GOLCONDA, Ill. — Marcus Floyd, 41, of Golconda, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his residence.

Marcus was a self-employed tile installer and a member of Waldo Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing his guitar, hiking, cooking, working with plants, and spending time tending to his animals. But more than anything he loved and cherished his family.

Surviving is his wife of 17 years, Janie Floyd of Golconda; his mother, Carolyn Connor; three children, Jared Floyd, Daphne Floyd, and Mary Floyd; one brother, Daniel Floyd; one sister, Kendra Lee Sanders; and two nephews, Brenden Floyd and Landen Floyd.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Floyd.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Trad York officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Music will be provided by Aaron Gillis.

Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.

Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Marcus Floyd, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 10
Visitation
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 10
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In