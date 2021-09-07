MAYFIELD — Marcia York James Beyer, 77, of Mayfield, formerly of Paducah, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Marcia was born in Crittenden County on March 24, 1944, to the late Oliver and Anna Mae York. She was a retired hairdresser and member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her sister, Carol Hopkins, and husband, Ray of Kevil; her brother, Oliver York and wife, Verna of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Paducah; three step-children, Hollis Gregory James, Eldon Franklin James and John Taylor James; two nephews, Chad Newcom and Shanahan Newcom (Angela) and stepdaughter, Noelle; one niece, Tamiko Kinkade; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Eldon James; second husband, Tommy Beyer; and her parents.
A funeral service for Marcia will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Verlin Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Beyer Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
