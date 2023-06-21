Marcia Ward Garatt, 86, died on June 17, 2023. Born in Candor, in upstate New York, to parents, Charles P. Ward and Emily A. Marsh Ward.

Marcia attended Keuka College in New York, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree. Marcia studied at St. Andrews University, St. Andrews, Scotland, during her junior year. Marcia later attended the University of South Carolina, earning her Masters in Social Work. Marcia was employed as a social worker and probation officer in New York, and then in North Carolina as the administrator of a regional program for neurologically impaired children and teens who had exhibited violent or assaultive behavior. This program, known as the Willie M. Program, became the foundation for the design of children’s mental health delivery systems across the country for similar populations of children.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In