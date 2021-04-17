Marcella “Marcy” May, 66, of Paducah, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. May was a retired substitute teacher and was of the Christian faith.
She is survived by her husband, Reginald May; her mother, Lydia Hicks; two children, Kristy Lynn Wood Jaques and DJ Wood; two siblings, Rhoda F. Hicks and Michael L. Hicks; two grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, William H. Hicks Sr., and a brother.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Billy Jaques officiating. Friends may visit the family from 1 p.m to service hour on Sunday.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
