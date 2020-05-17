Marcella Jean Pandolfi passed away at home in Paducah Friday, May 15 surrounded by her loving family.
Marcella was born in Cherry Valley Arkansas on May 4 1928, just celebrating her 92nd birthday. She moved with her family from Memphis TN. to Paducah in 1969. She was a wonderful wife and loving mother. Marcella enjoyed cooking, swimming and working in her gardens — she loved her flowers. Marcella was a skilled seamstress and a competitive bridge player.
Marcella is survived by her husband of 72 years, Siro Pandolfi. Marcella and Siro have 5 children (Rebecca Furlotte, Janice Collins, David Pandolfi, Mary Ann McGann, and Daniel Pandolfi), seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Marcella was preceded in death by her mother, Reba Foust Murrell, and granddaughter, Katherine Furlotte Killough.
Marcella will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
