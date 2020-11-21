Marcella Celeste Tibbet Romaneck was born on May 5, 1920, in Payne, Paulding County, Ohio. She passed away November 17, 2020. She was the daughter of Agnes and Clarence Tibbet. She attended Saint Augustine Academy in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and upon graduation was employed by Farnsworth Television and Radio Corporation and Central Soya Corporation of Fort Wayne.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Lucas (Thomas) of Moorpark, California, and Joan Lynn Mannino (Philip) of Ortonville, Michigan; grandchildren, Robert Tyler Whittaker and Michael Jacob Whittaker of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Morgan Siobhan Lucas of Santa Barbara, California; and sister, Cecelia Ann Tibbet of Ventura, California.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jacob (Jack) William Romaneck (of 56 years marriage), and her daughter, Gloria Jane Romaneck Whittaker and son-in-law, Robert Lee Whittaker.
Marcella and Jack were long-time residents of Paducah, Kentucky, where they owned and operated the Red Wing Shoe Store. They were active members of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and cherished time with family and friends. Marcella volunteered at the National Quilt Museum in Paducah where she loved welcoming visitors to the city.
We extend our sincere gratitude for the many thoughts and prayers extended to our family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lourdes Hospital Foundation, 1530 Lone Oak Rd., Paducah, KY 42003 and Lourdes Senior Community, 2450 Watkins Lake Rd., Waterford, MI 48328 where she was lovingly cared for.
