Mandy Nimmo, 68, of Paducah, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Jackson Oaks Assisted Living.
Mandy was born on March 27, 1953, in Paducah to the late George Henry Elliott and late Mary Rubel Ross Elliott. She was a member of Grace Covenant Church and Margaret Hank Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She worked as a Lab Clerk at both Lourdes and Baptist hospitals. Mandy enjoyed thrift shopping and looking for the bargain of the day. She loved to laugh and never met a stranger, she always looked forward to spending time with her friends and family. She was the president of the Vesper Circle and a loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother, and aunt.
Mandy is survived by her husband of 27 years, Robert Donald “Don” Nimmo; one son, Daniel Vasseur (Jennifer) of Atlanta, Georgia; one daughter, Faria P’Pool (Jodie) of Cadiz; one sister, Kathy Davis (Jerry) of Paducah; her twin brother, Bill Elliott of Franklin, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Morgan Vasseur, Alec Vasseur, Nolan Vasseur, Brock Vasseur, Lilly P’Pool; sister-in-law, Teresa Neihoff Elliott of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Allen “Punk” Elliott; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Joe Vance and Rev. Chris Fleming officiating. Burial will follow the service at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to the funeral hour Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Grace Covenant Church, 1526 Park Ave, Paducah, KY, 42001.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
