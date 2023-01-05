MURRAY — Mandi Murdock, 43, of Murray, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville.
Mrs. Murdock was born on Feb. 21, 1979, in Paducah. She was the guidance counselor at Southwest Elementary School in Murray and was a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ. Mandi was a 2001 graduate of Murray State University. Mandi was known for her grace, kindness, selflessness, generosity, positivity, love and upbeat spirit. She was always welcoming with her infectious smile and kind soul. Her love for others was unmatched. Teaching and helping students was her passion. Mandi enjoyed traveling, making sure to find every Target along the way. She also enjoyed running and walking. She took great pride in her ability to stay organized and keep things in perfect order. She was a collector of ink pens, giraffes and pineapples. Mandi’s greatest joy came from her husband and children. She strived daily to show them just how special they were to her.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kenzie Murdock; as well as her stepfather, Major Reese Walker.
Survivors include her husband, Kyle Murdock of Murray; they married on July 10, 1999, in Grand Rivers; one son, Luke Murdock of Murray; mother, Brenda Walker of Benton; father, Jackie Darnall and wife Flora of Benton; maternal grandparents, Pat and Ronnie Tubbs of Benton; one brother, Shane Darnall and wife Jill of Draffenville; two sisters, Tyna Day and husband Kevin of Cunningham, Kentucky and Karen Lovett of Benton, Kentucky; two nieces, Gracelyn Darnall and Jerrica Cline and wife Courtney; as well as three nephews, Griffin Darnall, Josh Haynes and wife Charlse, and Justin Haynes and wife Vanessa.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Glendale Road Church of Christ with Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Glendale Road Church of Christ.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
To plant a tree in memory of Mandi Murdock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
