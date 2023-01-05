MURRAY — Mandi Murdock, 43, of Murray, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville.

Mrs. Murdock was born on Feb. 21, 1979, in Paducah. She was the guidance counselor at Southwest Elementary School in Murray and was a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ. Mandi was a 2001 graduate of Murray State University. Mandi was known for her grace, kindness, selflessness, generosity, positivity, love and upbeat spirit. She was always welcoming with her infectious smile and kind soul. Her love for others was unmatched. Teaching and helping students was her passion. Mandi enjoyed traveling, making sure to find every Target along the way. She also enjoyed running and walking. She took great pride in her ability to stay organized and keep things in perfect order. She was a collector of ink pens, giraffes and pineapples. Mandi’s greatest joy came from her husband and children. She strived daily to show them just how special they were to her.

