Mamie Wood McKnight, 97, of Paducah, passed away at 8:07 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her residence, The Lakes of Paducah. Mamie was a 24 year member of Broadway United Methodist Church. Prior to moving to Paducah, she lived in Dyer, Tennessee, and was a long-time member of the Dyer First Methodist Church. Mamie worked at Liberty Pajama and Brown Shoe Company in Dyer. Mamie’s interest included cooking, sewing, quilting, gardening and being with family and friends. She was married to Prentice “Mac” McKnight for 73 years prior to his death in 2018.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Prentice “Mac” McKnight; parents, George Elmer Wood and Carrie Hodge Wood; son-in-law, Gene Young; one sister, Ola Aden and one brother, Hugh Wood.
Survivors include two daughters, Dot M. (Bill) Bruce of Paducah, Bettye M. Young, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and a son, Bob (Brenda) McKnight of Lander, Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Carrie Bruce Warren, Will (Anne) Bruce, Rick (Angie) Young, Leigh Hawkins, Ross (Jill) McKnight, Ember (Mike) Figgins, Steve (Mary) McKnight; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Revs. Ray Chandler and Joe Beal officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Dyer, Tennessee, with Rev. Jim Calhoun officiating at the graveside.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Ms. Carolyn Bledsoe and Ms. Deborah Norsworthy and the staff and residents of The Lake of Paducah for providing quality loving care for Ms. Mamie.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Broadway United Methodist Church, Seventh & Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah in charge of arrangements.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
