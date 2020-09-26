Ruth Ellington Yarbrough, 86, of Paducah, passed away at 5:42 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2020 at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center. Ruth was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church and a homemaker. Ruth was a graduate of North Marshall High School.
Survivors include one daughter, Kym (Scot) Robinson of Hendersonville, Tennessee, one son, Kevin (Melissa) Yarbrough of Lone Oak, two grandchildren, Wesley (Amy) Robinson and Kristen (Kyle) Holtsclaw; four sisters, Sue Stahl, Joyce Pritchard, Jean Bland, and Iva Dean Hoffman; one brother, William Merle Ellington; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were her husband, Curtis Edwin Yarbrough; parents, Julian M. and Lillian Owen Ellington; two sisters, Margie Smith and Mary Jo “Pinky” Schuh; one brother, Harold “Sonny” Ellington.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday September 28, 2020 at Mt. Kenton Cemetery in Lone Oak with Rev. John Smithmier officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
