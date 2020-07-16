ALMO — Mamie Evans, 98, of Almo, died at 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home.
She was a lifelong member of the Bethel United Methodist Church.
She is survived by four daughters, Marita Burkeen of Tiptonville, Tennessee, Connie Wilson of Paris, Tennessee, Suzanne Sewell of Tallahassee, Florida, and Suzette Tidrick of Quaker City, Ohio; a son, Gary Evans of Almo; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Evans; and 12 siblings. Her parents were Lemuel W. and Minnie Tinsley Rowland.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with the Revs. Marita Burkeen and Richard Dowdy officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call after noon on Friday at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.