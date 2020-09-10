MAYFIELD — Malcolm McDowell, 53 of Mayfield, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by a daughter, Eve McDowell of Dawson Springs; a son, Jarred McDowell of Smithland; a brother, Timothy McDowell of Paducah; and a sister, Lisa Hobbs of Fancy Farm.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Linda McDowell; and a brother.
Friends may call 3-4 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with services at 4 p.m. Interment will be at Provine Cemetery in Marshall County.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
