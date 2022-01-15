MAYFIELD — Malcolm Lee Faulkner, 84, of Mayfield, passed away from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center. Graveside services for Mr. Faulkner were held Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Salem Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. Sammy Dowland officiating; Interment followed.
He was born Aug. 30, 1937, in Halls, Tennessee; the son of the late Clifton Lee & Mary Sue Norville Faulkner. He was a salesperson, then retiring as a district manager with Moorman Feed Company. Mr. Faulkner was a member of RoEllen Church of Christ. He served his country in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Faulkner; two children, Tammy Flowers (Barry), Scott Faulkner (Gladys); siblings, Peggy Swims, Jerry Norville Faulkner, Ora Katherine Weaver; sister-in-law, Mary Lynn Faulkner; four grandchildren, Jennifer Walls (Tyler), Benjamin Flowers, Michael Faulkner, Chris Faulkner; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Duane Moore Faulkner, Otha Carl Faulkner, Billy Dean Faulkner, Mary Louise Faulkner, Rebecca Ritter, and Virginia Diane Carpenter.
Karnes & Son Funeral Home of Dyer, Tennessee, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Malcolm Lee Faulkner.
