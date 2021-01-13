ANTIOCH, Tenn. — Malcolm Taron Jaquee Hensley, 21, of Antioch, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
He was a member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church and was owner/operator of Universal Vending in Nashville.
He is survived by his father, Robert Hensley of Antioch; his mother, Taronica George of Paducah; eight brothers, Micheal Robinson Jr., Aerion Jones, Damarion Fazion Leggs, and Elijah Gains, all of Paducah, and Jaden Brady, Denver Hensley, Aamir Hensley and Car Hensley all of Nashville; four sisters, Terajae Woolen, Danija Woolen and Marley Hensley, all of Paducah, and Bella Tapp of Clarksville; paternal grandparents, Bobby Hensley of Elkton, Kentucky, and Christine Hensley of Paducah; maternal grandparents, James Watkins and Linda George, both of Paducah; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son, Messyiah Keith Jaquee Hensley.
Services are scheduled at noon Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Ninth Street Church of Christ with Mark Rowe and Charles Beaman officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends also may call from 11 a.m until the funeral hour Friday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
