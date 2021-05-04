Malcolm D. Jones, 97, of Paducah, passed away peacefully in sleep Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Malcolm was born in Paducah to the late John Lawrence Jones, Jr. and Clara Moss Jones on June 17, 1923. He spent virtually the entirety of his life in Paducah, with the exception of a stint in the U.S. Army during World War II in which he attained the rank of sergeant. In 1947, Malcolm married Catherine G. Neuman, daughter of the popular newspaper columnist and literary figure Fred G. Neuman, who wrote books such as The Story of Paducah and a biography of his friend Irvin S. Cobb. For many years, Malcolm worked as a sales agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. He was also active in civic organizations such as Kiwanis, and he served numerous years as a deacon at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Malcolm was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Lawrence “Larry” Jones, Jr.; his sister, Julia Brumgart, and his elder son, David. Survivors include his wife Catherine of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; his younger son, Stanley of Huntington Beach, California (Britt); and his granddaughter, Catherine Alice Keating (Ben); his great-grandson, Thomas Jones Keating; his great-granddaughter, Hannah Jacqueline Keating, all of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and his sister, Marie Baggett of Paducah.
A funeral service for Malcolm will be held at noon Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jamie Broome officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until noon service time Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3465 Buckner Ln, Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message, or light a candle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.