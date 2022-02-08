Maggie Christine King, 81, of Paducah, passed away at 12:57 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. King was a homemaker, a member of Fellowship Assembly of Paducah where she was a piano player and song leader.
She is survived by her husband, George W. “Shorty” King of Paducah; one daughter, Deborah Sexton of Paducah; special friend, Mary Ellen Knowles of West Paducah; two grandchildren, Sarah Sexton, Savanna Sexton; two great-grandchildren, Ava Sexton, Alice Sexton; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Etta (Miller) Knight; one brother, Dallas Miller; one sister, Cozette Leidecker.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. Rocky Hill officiated. Burial followed at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
