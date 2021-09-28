MURRAY — Mae Frances (Taylor) Vance, age 91, of Murray, died Sept. 24, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare of Murray.
Mrs. Vance was born in Calloway County on Nov. 18, 1929, to the late Floyd Taylor and Neva (Windsor) Taylor. Mrs. Vance worked in retail sales and later worked as a caregiver. Mrs. Vance was a devoted Christian, loved spending time outdoors, and loved her family and friends unconditionally. She was a member of the Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vance was preceded in death by her husband, Coffield Vance, whom she married on Dec. 7, 1946, in Corinth, Mississippi; son, William Vance; daughter, Cindy Vance; four sisters, Treva Reuvene Moffitt, Martha Wallace, Barbara Roberts, and Jeraldine “Lottie” VanEtten; and by three brothers, Ruble Taylor, Bill Taylor, and Codie Taylor.
Mrs. Vance is survived by one daughter, Rhonda (Vance) Derington of Benton; daughter-in-law, Margie Vance of Murray; two sisters, Sylvia (Taylor) Sanert and husband Errol and Lynda (Taylor) Cooper and husband Gerald all of Murray; sister-in-law, Edna Vance of Murray; five grandchildren, Tony Derington and wife Dana, Kim (Vance) Morris and husband Scott, Donielle (Derington) Underwood and husband Troy, Amberly (Vance) Munsey and husband Kevin, and Emily (Vance) Shields and husband Jeff; 11 great-grandchildren, Kaeleigh Morris and wife Morgan, Kaliya Morris, McCartney Derington, Bailey Derington, Paige Underwood, Madison Underwood, Kayce Mae Underwood, Ava Munsey, Lila Frances Munsey, Asa Munsey and Brady Shields; as well as two great-great grandchildren, Willa Mae and Wilder Morris.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Rev. Martin Severns will officiate, and burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Memorial Baptist Church, 906 Main St., Murray, KY 42071; or to the Trust for Life, 982 Eastern Parkway, Box 13, Louisville, KY 40217.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneral
