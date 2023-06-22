POPE COUNTY, Ill. — Madonna Beal, 80, of rural Pope County, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Madonna was born on Jan. 22, 1943, in Flora, Indiana, to Basil and Freda (Allbaugh) Eller. She enjoyed helping her family and friends, organizing her many photographs of them, being outdoors, taking walks, tending to her flowers, boating, fishing, and quilting. Madonna worked for Purdue University, Murray Head Start and retired from The Marshall County Board of Education’s Family Resource Center. Her faith in God and taking care of her family were the most important parts of Madonna’s life. The influence Madonna has had on her children and grandchildren has made them good people with good lives. Her husband was able to live the best life possible simply because he was able to share his life with Madonna. Being a wife, mother and Grandma gave her the greatest joy in life. She strived daily to make sure her family and grandchildren knew the depths of her love for them, and it was evident in the words she once wrote, “My daughters and Phil came first and I wanted the lives I touched to be a little easier and happier because I was there.” She was the most caring, compassionate and selfless person that any of those in her family have ever known. Without exception, she would always put the needs of others before her own. The loved ones she leaves behind will never suffer a greater loss than the loss of her presence in their lives.
