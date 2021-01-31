ST. DENIS — Madolyn Elaine Ellegood, 62, of the St. Denis community died at 5:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of the St. Denis Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Sam Ellegood of St. Denis; two sons, Michael Ellegood of St. Denis and Craig Ellegood of Murray; two sisters, Carla Wilkey of Paducah and Sara Molina of Mayfield; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lena Mae (Burgess) Edwards.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. today, Jan. 31, 2021, at St. Denis Cemetery. Chrispin Oneko will officiate with burial to follow.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
