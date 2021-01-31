ST. DENIS — Madolyn Elaine Ellegood, 62, of the St. Denis community died at 5:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home.

She was a member of the St. Denis Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband, Sam Ellegood of St. Denis; two sons, Michael Ellegood of St. Denis and Craig Ellegood of Murray; two sisters, Carla Wilkey of Paducah and Sara Molina of Mayfield; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lena Mae (Burgess) Edwards.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. today, Jan. 31, 2021, at St. Denis Cemetery. Chrispin Oneko will officiate with burial to follow.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In