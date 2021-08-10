Madison Craig Berry, 29, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Madison was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School in 2011 and later attended the Adult Easter Seals Program. He worked for National Maintenance and Kmart. Madison had several hobbies including his Apple electronics, playing video games, boating, spending time on the lake, traveling, going on cruises, and flying in helicopters. But, his main passion in life was fiverboats.
Surviving are his mother, Beverly (Charles Cornwell) Craig of Paducah; his father, John (Pam) Berry of Paducah; one brother, James (Michelle Wong) Berry of Paducah; one stepsister, Emily (Damon) Henderson of Paducah; one nephew, Tyler Allen Berry of Paducah; one niece, Kinley Ann Henderson of Paducah; grandfather, John Lewis Berry Sr. of Tiptonville, Tennessee; one uncle, Allen Craig of Tullahoma, Tennessee; one aunt, Cindy (Kevin Garrett) Thompson of Cunningham; and one step-grandmother, Lenore Drennan of Paducah; and special friend, Brett Bellmyer.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Ruth Craig; one uncle, Ernest Eugene Craig; his grandmother, Betty Sue Berry; and his stepfather, Dennis Leonard.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at First Christian Church with the Rev. Jamie Eubanks officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Adult Easter Seals, 801 29th St., Paducah, KY 42001; River Heritage Museum, 117 South Water St., Paducah, KY 42001; McCracken County Humane Society at 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or First Christian Church of Paducah, 415 Audubon Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
