PRYORSBURG — Macon Gossum Clapp, 80, of Pryorsburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at his residence.
He was a retired employee of Ingersoll Rand.
Mr. Clapp is survived by four daughters, Tammy Clapp Smith of Mayfield, Kim (Lee) Martin of Mayfield, Beverly (Todd) Mills of Mayfield, and Rhonda Cole
of Paducah, Kentucky; one brother, James O. Clapp of Mayfield; one nephew, Mason (Brenda) Clapp of Mayfield; one niece, Penny (Jerry) Rowe of Mayfield; nine grandchildren, Tyler Futrell, Keila Clapp Tubbs, Justin Clapp, Jacob Clapp, Taylor Futrell, Sarah Grace Hamby, Xavier Willis, Thomas Futrell and Kimberlee Willis; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Linda Rickman Clapp; one son, Michael Clapp; and his parents, Coy Leon and Pauline Gossum Clapp.
Funeral services for Mr. Macon Gossum Clapp will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Marshall Ivey will officiate. Interment will follow at Rozzell Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Carl Hester, Larry Clark, Mark Monroe, Ronnie Sanderson, Jacob Clapp, Justin Clapp and Kevin Clapp. Mitchell Rowe, Cody Rowe, Jerry Rowe and Jr. Champion will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
