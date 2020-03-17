Mac Anthony Vaughn, 54, of Paducah, died at 10:09 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Vaughn and Shirley Garland Vaughn and a sister.
He is survived by several aunts, nieces, cousins, and friends.
There will be no services.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
