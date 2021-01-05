Mable Ann Lynn Burgess, 82, of Paducah, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. She departed from this world for her heavenly home surrounded by family after a courageous fight with Alzheimer’s. Mable Ann was born Dec. 27, 1938, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Pratt and Eura Mae Cooper Walden of Decatur, Alabama. She attended Salt and Light Community Church in Paducah. She also attended St. Pius X Catholic Church in Calvert City with her husband Robert. Everyone knew her as a sweet soul who exemplified the Christian spirit and showed love to everyone she met. She was arguably the most dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Mable Ann is survived by her husband, Robert E. Burgess; son, Kevin F. Lynn (Heather) and grandson, Dain Lynn of Paducah; stepsons, Robert E. Burgess II (Zane) and Thomas E. Burgess (Stevie) of Georgia; sister, Charlotte Walden McNamara (Cary) of St. Francisville, Louisiana; and brother, David Ray Walden (Barbara) of Lexington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom she cherished, especially Trudy Wyatt, who was like a sister; and sister-in-law, Berenda Walden.
Mable Ann was preceded in death by her first husband, Freddie F. Lynn; and son; Dane Allyn Lynn; siblings, Earl Lewis Walden, Charles Walden, and Wanda Walden Ruth Denis.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday. Jan. 6, 2021, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dr. Kenneth Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Tues., January 5, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Research, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
