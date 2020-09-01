METROPOLIS, Ill. — M. E. “Pat” Fiorentini, 92, of Metropolis, passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Keith Tilford officiating. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pat worked for Trunkline Gas Co. for 34 years before retiring. He was a member of First Christian Church and American Legion Post 306. Pat served his country during World War II for the United States Marine Corp.
Pat is survived by his son, Mauri Fiorentini and wife Traci; daughter, Jilla Woodward and husband Steve; six grandchildren, Matthew, Rebecca, Joshua and wife Angela, Kayla and husband Dan, Ross, Barry and wife Stephanie; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Larry Joe Fiorentini; a sister, Rose Earlene Burnham; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lucille (Mansfield) Fiorentini; two brothers, Frank Fiorentini Jr. and Mitchell Fiorentini; two sisters, Mary Giese and Catherine Babb and an infant brother.
Memorial contributions may be given in Pat’s name to First Christian Church 420 Catherine Street, Metropolis, IL 62960 or Mercy Health Hospice 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY, 42001.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
