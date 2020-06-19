DANVILLE — Lynne Pierce Dean, 46, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Lynne was born in Lexington, Kentucky on October 24, 1973, and was the wife of Philip Dean.
Lynne was a Staff Attorney for Kentucky Retirement Systems and Member of First Christian Church in Danville. She graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1991, received her undergraduate degree from Transylvania University in Lexington, and her Law Degree from the University of Kentucky. Law was Lynne’s passion and came only after her top priority which was her family. Lynne was a caring individual and was always doing things to help others.
In addition to her husband, Philip, Lynne is survived by her three children, Clare and Nora Coleman and Beckett Dean, her mother Darla (Frank) Augustus, father Mark DeWayne (Tammie) Pierce, brother, Matt (Jessica) Pierce, two step-sisters, Carol (Joey) Courtney, Amanda Augustus, father and mother in law, Randy and Terri Dean, sister in law, Ashley Dean, aunt, Linda (Jimmy) Craig, and uncle, Tim(Karla) Pierce.
Lynne was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ray & Thelma Keeling, paternal grandparents, Howard & Betty Pierce, and aunt, Cyndi Pierce.
A memorial service celebrating Lynne’s life will be 1 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 555 East Lexington Avenue in Danville with Pastor Joey Pusateri officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Frank Thornberry, Richard Campbell, Josh Chenault, Patrick McClure, Randy Dean, and Harold McKinney.
Lynne’s family requests no flowers and instead asks for everyone to wear purple to her memorial service in her memory. Also, memorial contributions may be sent to Heritage Hospice.
Services are under the direction of Walden Funeral Home Perryville.
